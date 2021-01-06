MASSENA — What had been reported as smoke from an electrical furnace turned out to be a structure fire late Monday evening in the village.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at about 11:24 p.m. to a residence on Grant Street.
“It came in originally as smoke coming from the electrical furnace,” Chief Paul Brownell said.
A Facebook posting from Massena Permanent Firefighters, Local 2220, said career and volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene “and quickly upgraded the alarm to a structure fire, as crews were met with heavy smoke and fire throughout the structure.”
Mr. Brownell said three of the department’s vehicles were on site to extinguish the fire. He said what made it difficult was that Grant Street is a dead end street.
“We had our engine, which is our pump truck that pumps the water, we had our rescue truck with all of our equipment on it and we had our tanker there,” Mr. Brownell said.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours to extinguish and overhaul the fire scene before returning to service.
“It was a trailer. It was a small structure,” Mr. Brownell said. “There was pretty good damage from the electrical furnace. It was pretty much a total loss.”
He said no damage was done to any of the neighboring homes.
St. Lawrence County fire investigators completed their investigation and determined the fire originated from the electric furnace, he said.
No injuries were reported, and Mr. Brownell said the home’s occupant is staying with friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.