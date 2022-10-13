MASSENA — It’s been a busy Fire Prevention Week for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
Volunteer and permanent firefighters responded to what they said was a serious one-vehicle crash at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday on North Raquette Road. They worked for nearly two hours to extricate patients from the vehicle and assist the Massena Rescue Squad with patient care.
Then, at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to a report of a structure fire off Donaghue Road in the town of Massena.
“Your career and volunteer firefighters arrived to this scene within minutes to find a detached garage with heavy fire throughout,” they said in a Facebook post. “Crews operated for several hours with Engine 31 and Engine-Tanker 4 extinguishing the fire and overhauling the scene before returning to service.”
In addition to the calls, department members have also been visiting Massena schools for Fire Prevention Week. During those visits, they stress the importance of fire safety, from not playing with matches and lighters, to actions they need to take if there is a fire, to having an escape plan in case of fire. Volunteers also don their turnout gear so children are familiar with who they would see if there was a fire.
Some of the department’s career firefighters also participated in the second live fire training exercise with Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 this week. The members trained on fire suppression and hose line advancement, laddering buildings and VES (vent, enter, search), interior searching and victim removal, and various aspects of pump operations and drafting.
“As career firefighters, we are required by NYS to participate in and complete a minimum of 101 hours of training annually. While we train more than the 101 minimum, we must hit all required topic hours in those guidelines. We are also required to complete a live fire exercise annually,” they said. “To assist in meeting all of these requirements and to better prepare ourselves to respond to incidents in the community, we were able to partner with OFD to assist each other in meeting these career requirements.”
Fire Prevention Week began Sunday. The firefighters will wrap up the week with their annual banquet Saturday night at the fire station.
