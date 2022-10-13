Massena firefighters stay busy for prevention week

It’s been a busy Fire Prevention Week for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department. Among the activities, volunteer and permanent firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire off Donaghue Road in the town of Massena early Wednesday morning. Courtesy of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department

MASSENA — It’s been a busy Fire Prevention Week for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteer and permanent firefighters responded to what they said was a serious one-vehicle crash at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday on North Raquette Road. They worked for nearly two hours to extricate patients from the vehicle and assist the Massena Rescue Squad with patient care.

