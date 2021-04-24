MASSENA — Members of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department went on a search and rescue mission Saturday in a wooded area on County Road 37.
But, in this case, it was a drill to keep them familiarized with the procedures they would use if it had been an actual mission.
“Today we’ll conduct ground searches for missing persons or items related to that person. We’ll hide a few items in there,” organizer James Debien said.
The area they covered Saturday was about 400 yards from a tree line to Hammill road.
“Apparently there are hats, a shirt and a body in there somewhere,” 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas Miller said.
The participants moved toward the woods and, once there, lined up and stayed an arm length apart as they moved through the area together, maintaining a uniform straight line. As they conducted their search, they were advised to let everybody know if they found something, whether it was an article of clothing or body.
Mr. Debien said that under normal circumstances, a command center would be set up, and the individual in charge would give directions to the searchers.
“Communicate to each other. Stay focused. If you see something, call the supervisor,” Mr. Miller said.
“If you see something, yell out, ‘Hold the line.’ That’s when everybody stops,” Timothy Quenneville said.
Until “go ahead” is heard, he added, “stay right there on your line.”
He said that if they encountered an area such as a swamp, to continue through it.
“You’re supposed to go through because you don’t know what’s in there,” Mr. Quenneville said.
On Saturday, the trees were not in full bloom, making the search easier. But, he said, that’s not always the case.
“It’s tough to see if it’s really thick,” he said.
Training for different scenarios is important, Mr. Miller said. He said they conduct mandatory training for the department twice a month. That training is more related to what they might encounter every day, Mr. Debien said.
But that doesn’t make Saturday’s training any less important. Mr. Debien said they’ve been involved in actual searches for missing children in the past, and they need to be ready for any situation like that when it arises again.
“That’s the most important part,” he said.
