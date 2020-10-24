MASSENA — Massena’s First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., will be holding a to-go turkey dinner with all the trimmings and bake sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, squash, cranberry sauce, roll, and pumpkin pie. The cost is $10 per person and $2 for extras (gravy, turkey, dessert, etc.). Pre-orders on all items are appreciated by calling 315-769-8036.
A bake sale will also be held. It includes:
— Pieces for $8 each (apple, Dutch, pecan, pumpkin, blueberry, cherry berry and lemon meringue)
— Fudge for $5 per container ( peppermint, Andres Mint Chocolate, cholate, chocolate walnut, maple cream, butter pecan, Almond Joy, white chocolate vanilla, peanut butter, mocha expresso, Heath Bar Crunch, cookies & cream and cranberry walnut)
— 8-inch cakes at $8 each (carrot cake with walnuts, maple cream and German chocolate)
— Donuts at six for $5 or 12 for $10 (plain or cinnamon)
— Breads for $5 each (banana bread or carrot bread)
— Cinnamon rolls for $2
