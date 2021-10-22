MASSENA — Massena’s fishing opportunities will be highlighted nationally on the Discovery Channel.
Television coverage of the General Tire Stage Five Presented by Berkley on the St. Lawrence River in Massena will be showcased across two two-hour episodes, premiering at 7 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 30.
New Major League Fishing episodes premiere each Saturday morning on the Discovery Channel, with additional re-airings on the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel. Each two-hour long reality-based episode goes in-depth to break down each day of competition.
The town of Massena was the site of six fishing tournaments in 2021 during what town officials called the “Season of Excitement.” They included the MLF tournament from June 25 to 30, the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit from July 29 to Aug. 2, the Toyota Series from Aug. 26 to 28, the BFL Phoenix Tournament from Sept. 10 to 12, the Cashion Rods Tournament on Sept. 18, and the town of Massena’s Big Bass Blowout (B3) the weekend of Oct. 2 and 3.
Town of Massena Tourism Director Donald Meissner told the Massena Town Council this week that those tournaments not only put Massena’s name out there as one of the top fishing destinations, but they also have a solid economic impact.
“What a wonderful place Massena is, and actually I could back up that statement with a number of testimonials from people that have come here for the first time this summer from all over the area,” he said.
As part of his presentation, Mr. Meissner played a video that was prepared by Jason Hendricks of H3 Designs, who had been contracted to develop the Explore Massena branding. The video showed the enthusiasm of individuals who took part in the fishing tournaments at the Massena Intake.
“We have quite a few testimonials. We’ll continue over the winter to kind of splice those together and use that as a promotion tool,” Mr. Hendricks said.
That video is available for viewing on Facebook, Instagram and the town’s Fish Massena website.
Mr. Meissner pointed out a news article that showed the economic impact of fishing in Oswego County.
“The county of Oswego realized fishing was probably their biggest economic invigorator for that area. So they did a big broken down study. What they came up with is that fishing brings $86 million into Oswego County each year,” he said.
“And where are those people fishing? They don’t have anything compared to what we have up here. What they do have is the Salmon River and there’s a town built around the fishing there, like Pulaski. Before they started making fishing a destination, Pulaski was floundering. You didn’t see businesses of any magnitude there and now it’s a dynamic place based on fishing,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said every time the town hosts a tournament, and every person enrolled in the tournament has a bass boat, they average $150 in gasoline per boat for one day.
“Remember, those bass boats have 250 and even 300 horsepower motors that are very efficient. So we broke it down for the number of tournaments we’ve had, and the number of boats that were involved in the tournament in the days that those tournaments fish, and not even counting practice days because these people come up a week in advance and start practicing, it came to almost $300,000 just in gasoline that they spend to do this,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said he had talked with individuals who come to Massena for the town’s Big Bass Blowout, and was told that others are starting to come to the tournaments in Massena.
“He says every weekend that he comes here, he spends $1,000 and he came every weekend this summer. Now, that was just for him. For our Big Bass Blowout, he came with his wife and his partner brought his wife,” he said.
The anglers asked where they could go eat to celebrate coming for the tournament and Mr. Meissner was told they spent $1,500 that night.
“My point is, that’s a lot of money. And it’s only the beginning of what’s happening. Now with our national championship coming to Massena next August, it’s going to be here for over a week. There’s going to be a three-day festival that they put on, and I talked to the head of Major League Fishing today about the significance of that,” he said.
According to information he received, participants came from all areas, with an average distance of 583 miles.
“In other words, they’re coming from all over, But for the championship, he told me they’re going to be coming from other countries in the world because Major League Fishing is the biggest organization in the world, and they have sanctioned eight other countries now to hold Major League Fishing events, and the participants in those events can qualify to come to the championship in Massena,” Mr. Meissner said. “Chris Hoover, who’s head of the FLW, said, ‘Don, you have no idea what you’re going to see next year.’”
Mr. Hoover told him that the professionals come to Massena and, like major golfing tournaments, they have followers who will also be coming to Massena.
“He said all of a sudden people are flocking to that course because the pros have made it famous, and that’s what these people are doing for Massena,” Mr. Meissner said.
