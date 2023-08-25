MASSENA — Most of the 400 anglers who participated in the recent Major League Fishing tournament at the Massena Intake came from all parts of the country, but New York wasn’t among the top states.
Donald R. Meissner, the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director, said 400 anglers from around the United States converged on the intake for this month’s Toyota Series.
“We just completed our second big tournament of the summer. It was really fantastic,” he told the Massena Town Board. “We never before had so many people enter anything here in the town of Massena. We hit 400 anglers from around the United States.”
Meissner said an economic development-related survey at the end of the event offered some interesting numbers.
Anglers were asked where they were from when they came in to weigh their catches for the day.
“In that survey, we discovered that only 15% of those 400 people and their families were from New York state. They were from 40 different states around the country,” he said. “The reactions from people around the country about coming to Massena, amazing. The guy that won this is from Tennessee, and he got up on the stage and he started raving about this. He said he came here a year ago and he was so impressed and loved the area so much that this summer he came and stayed the whole summer. And we had stories like this that abounded with this operation.”
Meissner said Major League Fishing officials will be providing more specific information on what town every angler came from, “their ZIP codes and also an economic impact breakdown of what they have discovered in doing this.”
He said the work of volunteers and the reception the anglers receive when they come to Massena have left positive impressions with the visitors.
“The reason that these tournaments have been so successful is because of the volunteers that have helped us do it,” Meissner said. “The reason people get up on the stage and they rave about Massena isn’t just the bass fishing that’s out there in the river. It’s the way they’re treated when they come here, and it’s different than any other place, and that’s because of the volunteers that make it possible.”
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said she and other board members had also heard complimentary remarks from the anglers.
“There were some anglers that came over to us board members that attended to make a point to tell us, ‘We really enjoy coming to Massena,’ the restaurants, the cafes, the diners and the hotels they stayed at. They’re very, very pleased. It was nice to hear that from them,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.