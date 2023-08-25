Massena fishing tournaments are drawing anglers from around U.S.

Bass boats power up as they leave Massena Intake boat launch to compete in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series. Of the 400 anglers who participated in the tournament, only 15% were from New York state, with others coming from about 40 other states. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Most of the 400 anglers who participated in the recent Major League Fishing tournament at the Massena Intake came from all parts of the country, but New York wasn’t among the top states.

Donald R. Meissner, the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director, said 400 anglers from around the United States converged on the intake for this month’s Toyota Series.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.