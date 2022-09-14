MASSENA — A Massena fitness instructor wants to add another title to his name — town councilor.
John Roder will be running as an independent against Republican Debra A. Willer and Democrat Francis J. Carvel for one of two unexpired terms. Those seats are currently held by Mrs. Willer and Democrat Thomas C. Miller. Mr. Carvel currently serves as a trustee on the Massena Village Board.
“I’m running as an independent candidate this year. I’m not Democrat. I’m not Republican. I believe it doesn’t make a difference for small-town government,” Mr. Roder said. “I’m just in for the people. So, I’m not going to be swayed by either side. I’m just here for the Massena community.”
He said friends and family encouraged him to run for the town board seat.
“They have watched me grow into the person I am and see that whatever endeavors I put in front of me, I complete,” he said. “All of the events I do are for the community, and they believe if I were on the board and had more research resources available, then I could do even more for this town.”
Among Mr. Roder’s efforts have been food drives for the Massena Neighborhood Center and haunted house fundraisers for various organizations. He plans to host another haunted house this Halloween season, with a portion of the funds going to the Massena Rescue Squad.
If elected, Mr. Roder said he has several goals in mind.
“My ultimate goal and the main reason why I want to be on the board is I want to bring economic growth into Massena — attractions, shopping and things along those lines that’s going to bring other business into town,” he said.
Those, he said, would bring people to Massena to spend their money in town. That would benefit the local workforce and unions, which he said he supports.
“The residual effect is going to be more jobs and more people coming to town and spending their money in town,” Mr. Roder said.
He said he has seen that theory work in other areas.
“I travel a lot to the small towns and I observe what works and what doesn’t. Believe it or not, some of the smaller towns started off simple, for example, a water slide,” he said. “One simple water slide started economic growth as part of the river shoreline, and it just started from that and now it’s a booming community.”
Mr. Roder said he’s heard positive comments since he announced his run for the town board seat.
“They’re very excited and a lot of them didn’t realize I could do something like this until I actually ran for it, and they said, ‘Oh my goodness, you’d be perfect for that because you’re a guy that can make changes and is willing to put in the work as I had before,’” he said.
He said voters should cast their ballots for him in November “because I’m the guy that will get it done. I will fight, persevere, jump through and jump over any hurdles that I need to get things done.”
“My past experience and events have proven that I’m willing to put in the work,” he added. “Do I want that headache? I absolutely do want the headache because I can do it.”
Anyone who is interested in a yard sign to promote Mr. Roder’s candidacy can contact him via his Facebook page.
