Fitness trainer eyes Massena board seat

John Roder, second from left, points toward the crowd while marching in Massena’s Labor Day parade. Mr. Roder is running for a seat on the Massena Town Board. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A Massena fitness instructor wants to add another title to his name — town councilor.

John Roder will be running as an independent against Republican Debra A. Willer and Democrat Francis J. Carvel for one of two unexpired terms. Those seats are currently held by Mrs. Willer and Democrat Thomas C. Miller. Mr. Carvel currently serves as a trustee on the Massena Village Board.

