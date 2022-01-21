MASSENA — Due to the forecast of extreme cold again this weekend, the Saturday food distribution at St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry is canceled. The make up date will be posted later.
Latest News
- Watertown lawmakers to discuss second entrance to city industrial park
- Recreational sports: Memorial bench adds to Mike Hazen Tourney
- Recreational sports: Ogdensburg Squirts, Bantam B’s take second at Hazen Tourney
- Massena food distribution postponed
- Watertown woman charged after allegedly attempting to hit two parole officers with vehicle
- Carthage man charged after alleged sexual exploitation of children
- Fire damages Brownville paper mill
- Offices on the move at Ogdensburg City Hall, city court to take over second level
Most Popular
-
Temporary change made to CDL testing to attract more school bus drivers
-
16-year-old dead after crash in Pamelia
-
Adams woman tracks lost cellphone back to Little Caesars employee who allegedly stole it while working
-
‘It’s just a shame:’ Longtime Watertown police officer dies only few months after retirement
-
Two airlifted to Syracuse after truck strikes tree Saturday in Pamelia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.