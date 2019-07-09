MASSENA — Fire departments from Massena, Helena and Hogansburg/Akwesasne responded Monday morning to what was reported as a structure fire on the South Grasse River Road in Massena.
In a posting on their Facebook page, village of Massena Permanent Firefighters IAAF Local 2220 said the Massena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 8:35 a.m. and arrived on scene within minutes to find a large detached garage with fire throughout the structure.
“Massena Fire operated with Engine 31, Enginer-Tanker 4, Rescue 77 and Engine 28. MFD operated for several hours to extinguish the stubborn fire before returning to service,” they said.
They were assisted on scene by tankers and manpower from Helena and Hogansburg/Akwesasne and EMS standby from the Massena Rescue Squad. The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department stood by at their station to cover any calls in the village of Massena while the fire department was at the scene.
