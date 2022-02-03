MASSENA — Massena Rotary Interact Students received a donation of $839 from the White Management Corp. at the grand opening of its new Dunkin’ Donuts location at 371 Main St. The Massena Interact club is a junior partner of Massena Rotary and is comprised of students committed to doing service projects supporting the community.
The group plans to use the proceeds as a donation to the Trevor project, an organization dedicated to counseling and assisting LGBTQ students.
White Management Corp. is a family-owned and operated restaurant group with over 30 restaurants in New York state, including Dunkin’, KFC and Taco Bell franchises, Butcher Block Steak & Seafood in Plattsburgh, and Log Jam Restaurant in Lake George.
More information is available at www.whiterestaurants.com.
