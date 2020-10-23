MASSENA — A north country first will be taking place in Massena next summer.
Town of Massena officials have agreed to host the 2021 Major League Fishing Bass Pro tournament from June 25 to 30 at the Massena Intake, when bass anglers will be vying for the top prized bass in the St. Lawrence River.
“This incredible event put on by Major League Fishing has never been held in the north country. This is a great opportunity to showcase what makes our north country great,” town Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner said.
The 2021 Bass Pro Tour season runs from March to September and features seven regular season tournaments. Major League Fishing officials said the events showcase the best anglers in the world competing in many of the top fisheries in the United States.
Each stage of the Bass Pro Tour includes six days of competition using the catch, weigh, immediate-release format, with anglers vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for REDCREST, the world championship of professional bass fishing.
The tournaments will be broadcast live on the Major League Fishing app, MyOutdoorTV and MajorLeagueFishing.com. The 2021 MLF Bass Pro Tour will air on Discovery Channel beginning in July 2021 and Sportsman Channel in early 2022.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the town was excited to host the 2021 tournament.
“The excellent fishing in the St. Lawrence River, coupled with the interest and excitement from the Massena community will help us become the premier angling destination for MLF future events,” he said.
Mr. Meissner said the town hosted the Fishing League Worldwide Costa Series tournament in 2019, and Massena’s recognition as a top fishing destination has continued to grow.
“In that moment, we demonstrated what this unique fishery has to offer. We expect that this is just the beginning of great opportunities that will take place to help put Massena on the map,” he said.
“Our host cities understand the power of our brand and are primed and ready to welcome our anglers, staff, sponsors and fans. We are so grateful for their continued partnerships and are looking forward to bringing fast-paced, fan-friendly competition to their communities and to our fans worldwide,” Michael Mulone, senior director of events & partnerships for MLF said in a statement.
The town had been scheduled to host two Fishing League Worldwide tournaments this summer, but those were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. The FLW Fishing Toyota Series 2020 Tournament-St. Lawrence River was scheduled for July 9 to 13, and the 2020 FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship was scheduled for Aug. 24 through 29.
But the town’s fifth annual Big Bass Blowout took place earlier this month.
Mr. Meissner said, with the addition of the 2021 Major League Fishing Bass Pro tournament, the town will be hosting a major event every month next summer, and wrapping up with the Big Bass Blowout in October.
More information can be found at www.fishmassenany.com.
