MASSENA —Thanks to the community, the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s 2019 “Keeping our children toasty warm from head to toe” clothing drive was a great success. The Auxiliary collected new and gently used winter apparel to give to Massena Central School’s students in need. These items included winter coats, boots, hats, gloves/mittens, scarves, ski pants and socks.
The “Keeping our children toasty warm from head to toe” clothing drive started in November and ended Dec. 15. During this time, hospital employees and community members alike brought items to the hospital and placed them in the drop boxes. The Auxiliary sorted the donations on Jan. 9 and counted over 500 items to give to local children.
In addition to the clothing, the Auxiliary received $75 in cash donations to give to Massena Central School for additional winter gear that is needed.
“On behalf of the children who will benefit from this clothing drive, I would like to thank the community for their continued generosity. We collected 535 items in 2019, up from 299 in 2018. ‘Keeping our children toasty warm from head to toe’ is a worthwhile endeavor and should warm everybody’s hearts as well,” Carla Premo, Massena Hospital Auxiliary Secretary said.
Patrick Brady, Massena Central School Superintendent, and Kristin Colarusso-Martin, Community Schools Site Coordinator, were grateful to receive the donations to help children throughout the community.
