MASSENA — Beginning Monday, Massena Hospital will no longer have an obstetrics unit or have after-hours surgery.
A press release issued late Friday afternoon indicated that numbers for both services have been dropping steadily at the hospital.
The Tender Touches Birthing Center which delivered more than 300 babies in 2010 was on course to birth just 120 babies this year, according to the press release.
The press release offered no numbers for the after-hours surgery but indicated that the Emergency Department would remain open.
Obstetrics patients are being informed and will be transferred to care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, or another facility of the patient’s choosing.
Massena Hospital’s Women’s Health Clinic remains open and will continue to provide gynecological, pre- and post-natal care.
“Financially, Massena Hospital had been doing very well this year; as of mid-March, we were at a year-to-date breakeven — much better than originally anticipated. We were actually net positive with income over the first two months of the year when all success indicators were pointing us toward the red,” said Hospital CEO David Bender in the press release. “Our inpatient care services, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and endoscopy have all been performing very strongly due to a higher than expected census; however, the COVID-19 Pandemic has strongly influenced the tough decision to close some low-volume services to avoid irreparable financial burden on the Hospital.”
Mr. Bender said that he expect staff displaced by the closing of the two units in Massena would find places within the system to continue working.
