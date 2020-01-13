MASSENA — Massena Central School District received a large clothing donation Thursday from the Massena Hospital. These items will be made available to students for free at Massena Central Schools.
Hospital employees and volunteers donated the following: 200 winter hats, 72 pairs of gloves and mittens. 79 scarves. 11 pairs of ski pants, nine sets of hats & gloves, 10 neck warmers, four pairs of boots, 47 pairs of socks and 103 winter coats and jackets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.