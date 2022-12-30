Massena Hospital preparing for new Wound Care Center

A blue print of the Wound Care Center being established at Massena Hospital. St. Lawrence Health photo

MASSENA — Over the past several weeks there has been much activity on the lower level of Massena Hospital’s western side. The Hospital is working on the creation of a $1.2 million Wound Care Center.

The suite will be located in the area that was previously occupied by Respiratory Therapy services, and is expected to be completed later this winter.

