Massena Hospital preparing for new Wound Care Center

MASSENA — Over the past several weeks there has been much activity on the lower level of Massena Hospital’s western side. The Hospital is working on the creation of a $1.2 million Wound Care Center.
The suite will be located in the area that was previously occupied by Respiratory Therapy services, and is expected to be completed later this winter.
The Wound Care Service line will consist of a hyperbaric chamber treatment area with two chamber units, five exam rooms, two provider offices, a waiting area, reception station, and nurses’ station.
Rochester Regional Health’s Unity Wound Care Center Practice Manager Sharon Gavenda explained that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is used to treat several medical conditions such as severe anemia, arterial gas embolism, crush injuries, gas gangrene, failed grafts and flaps, delayed radiation injuries, intracranial abscess, necrotizing soft tissue infections, and refractory osteomyelitis.
Along with HBOT, other treatments at the Center will include wound debridement and dressing changes, among others.
