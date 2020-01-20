Massena Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020
Buy Now

Alex Perry and Kristyn Smith welcomed their son, Grant Perry, on Jan. 2, 2020. Grant was the first baby born at Massena Hospital in 2020. Massena Hospital photo

MASSENA — Massena Hospital announced the birth of the first baby at the hospital in 2020. Grant Perry was born at Tender Touches Birthing Center on Jan. 2, to Kristyn Smith and Alex Perry of Massena. Grant weighed eight pounds, six ounces and measured 19¾ inches long at birth. Dr. Richard Summermatter delivered Grant.

Businesses in Massena joined Massena Hospital in welcoming Grant into the community by providing donations for a gift basket for the new baby and his family. Grant and his parents received a bundle of gifts and gift certificates from the following businesses:

Cindy’s Hair Place- Gift certificate

Frenchie’s Ford & Frenchie’s Chevrolet — Infant car seat

Joseph’s Jewelry & Gifts — Baby cap and gown

Kids Korner Pediatric & Adolescent Center- Picture frame

Kinney Drugs — Bibs, socks, diapers, diaper cream, wipes, baby powder, shampoo and towels

Massena Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop — Picnic crib sheet and singing duck plush

NBT Bank — $50 gift card

The Nest — Gift certificate for a nest of choice

North Country Women’s Health — Knitted blanket and hat

Ollie’s — Johnson’s baby products basket

Peets Jewelers — Picture frame with engraving

Pizza Hut — Dinner for four gift card

Price Chopper — $10 gift card

Tractor Supply — Large stuffed horse

Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union — $25 gift card

Spanky’s Restaurant — $20 gift certificate

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.