Massena Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

MASSENA — Massena Hospital announced the birth of the first baby at the hospital in 2020. Grant Perry was born at Tender Touches Birthing Center on Jan. 2, to Kristyn Smith and Alex Perry of Massena. Grant weighed eight pounds, six ounces and measured 19¾ inches long at birth. Dr. Richard Summermatter delivered Grant.
Businesses in Massena joined Massena Hospital in welcoming Grant into the community by providing donations for a gift basket for the new baby and his family. Grant and his parents received a bundle of gifts and gift certificates from the following businesses:
Cindy’s Hair Place- Gift certificate
Frenchie’s Ford & Frenchie’s Chevrolet — Infant car seat
Joseph’s Jewelry & Gifts — Baby cap and gown
Kids Korner Pediatric & Adolescent Center- Picture frame
Kinney Drugs — Bibs, socks, diapers, diaper cream, wipes, baby powder, shampoo and towels
Massena Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop — Picnic crib sheet and singing duck plush
NBT Bank — $50 gift card
The Nest — Gift certificate for a nest of choice
North Country Women’s Health — Knitted blanket and hat
Ollie’s — Johnson’s baby products basket
Peets Jewelers — Picture frame with engraving
Pizza Hut — Dinner for four gift card
Price Chopper — $10 gift card
Tractor Supply — Large stuffed horse
Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union — $25 gift card
Spanky’s Restaurant — $20 gift certificate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.