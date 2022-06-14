MASSENA — A new fishing tournament has been added to the Massena summer schedule.
Donald R. Meissner, tourism director for the town of Massena, said he received a call that set the event in motion.
“I got a call one day from a guy in Michigan. He says, ‘My name is Dan Mundy. I’m calling you because I heard Massena basically is the place where fishing is happening. I am in charge of this national tournament trail called the American Bass Club. We’re looking for a regional qualifying place and all of our board of directors want to come to the St. Lawrence River. Would Massena be interested?’” he said.
Mr. Meissner said they’ve since made the arrangements to host the tournament in Massena.
“It will include 400 anglers, 200 boats. It’s a team event with two anglers for each team. It’s a two-day event that’s going to be at the end of July that we didn’t even plan for. They’re making it easy on us financially,” he said.
He said the club is family-oriented.
“No pros are allowed to fish in this tournament. They all have to be blue-collar people that would like to rise to the top someday, but want a chance to compete in a tournament, and they’re going to pay huge prizes — $100,000 first place, and the prize money will rival the big two. It will rival Major League Fishing and it will rival Bass,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said the call came about because of Massena’s national recognition as a fishing hotspot.
“He didn’t call me because he picked up a phone book and put a blindfold on and stuck his finger on a page. He called me because he had watched national television and seen coverage of this town in upstate New York that was doing so much in fishing, and he didn’t want to lose out on that,” he said. “That’s the reason we’ve been doing everything we’ve been doing, to get this national awareness and people’s curiosity to try to find out why are the champions coming to Massena. It must be something special. That’s basically what we’ve been working towards over the last several years.”
That will be one of six tournaments taking place in Massena this summer, starting with the 2022 Phoenix Bass Fishing League on July 9 with 300 anglers and 200 boats. That’s followed by the American Bass Club tournament at the end of July, the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship in August, the Cashion Rods Tournament and 2022 Toyota Series in September, and wrapping up with the town’s Big Bass Blowout in October.
