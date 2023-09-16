Massena Housing awarded $250,000

The Massena Housing Authority will use $250,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address security in some of its buildings. The work will be done at Laurel Terrace, Grasmere Terrace, 55 Victory Road, and a shared laundry and mailroom for the authority’s family housing buildings. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Housing Authority will use $250,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address security in some of its buildings.

Mary S. Elman, executive director of the housing authority, said they had applied for a safety and security grant in June and received notice this week that their application had been successful.

