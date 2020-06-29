MASSENA — The Massena Intake boat launch and park closed Monday to accommodate work to enhance the site and expand the capacity of the existing boat launch.
In a press release, the New York Power Authority said the improvement project will also include two new picnic pavilions, a new permanent dock, permanent and seasonal piers, restrooms, and expanded accessibility and parking.
The boat launch is scheduled to reopen July 24, but parking will be limited. The other park facilities will be off-limits (including to pedestrians) through the end of the year. The park will open fully next season.
Boaters are encouraged to use the Wilson Hill boat launch or Barnhart Island Marina boat launch during the boat launch closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.