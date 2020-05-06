MASSENA — A project that’s been several years in the making is expected to get underway in June.
That’s when work to make improvements at the Massena Intake is scheduled to begin.
Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the Local Government Task Force had a telephone conference call with the New York Power Authority last week to receive an update on the project.
Requests for bids for the project were sent out in late January, and a bidder’s meeting was held at the site on Jan. 28. The project is expected to cost about $4 million.
“NYPA hopes to finalize the Massena Intake contract award this month. With a project timeline in place and a plan for the work to proceed safely, work should begin sometime in the June timeframe,” NYPA officials said in an emailed statement.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said construction will need to stop in August and then resume in September. That’s because three fishing tournaments are still scheduled to take place — a Fishing League Worldwide tournament from Aug. 8 to 13, another Fishing League Worldwide tournament from Aug. 20 to 22 and the New York Bass Master Federation’s 2020 Massena St. Lawrence River Tournament on Aug. 16.
“That was always a sticking point,” he said.
He said the project is expected to be complete during this year’s construction season.
The new amenities will include an expanded boat ramp and two pavilions, a feature not currently available at the intake. Both will feature a small kitchen facility. One of them will be located in the area where the restroom currently sits.
Potable water will also be hooked up at the site, and additional parking will be added as part of the project.
The project has been several years in the making. A meeting had been held in Massena in July 2016 to solicit suggestions for the work. Preliminary plans had also been discussed by Tyler Kreider, staff engineer from Kleinschmidt Associates, a Maine-based consultant firm that had been hired by the New York Power Authority.
The facility upgrade is one part of the $7.5 million in new recreational facilities secured during negotiations of the 10-year review of the New York Power Authority’s 2003 license to operate the St. Lawrence/FDR hydropower facility.
The funding is also being used for projects in the village of Massena, town of Louisville, town and village of Waddington, and the Massena and Madrid-Waddington school districts.
