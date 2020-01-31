MASSENA — Massena International Airport had its best financial year ever in 2019, according to Airport Manager Frank Diagostino.
He told the Massena Town Council on Wednesday that revenue from fuel sales, landing fees, rental fees and de-icing fees totaled $986,000.
If the rental fees for Boutique Air, the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration were put into the mix, it would be more than $1 million in generated revenues, Mr. Diagostino said.
“That’s the most that we’ve ever generated in the history of the airport. A lot of work by a lot of people to do that,” he said. “Obviously it’s not all profit, but we’re making money.”
Mr. Diagostino estimated that the airport had generated around $700,000 to $800,000 in revenue in 2018.
But staffing to keep the revenue flowing was an issue that needed to be addressed, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
“A lot of it just generated a lot more work for the three employees that we have over there. I’ve mentioned this before and I think that we’re really going to have to start to take a look at it. These guys are busy during the day and get called out all hours of the night and weekends,” he said.
Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said one of the issues is the schedule for Boutique Air flights. The airline offers three flights a day, but if a morning flight is delayed, that’s moved to later in the day and “shifts everything back,” he said.
“It could be mechanical, it could be pilot related,” Mr. Diagostino said.
He said shifts are staggered so the last employee leaves at 5 p.m. But if a flight comes in later that evening, the employee will need to return to work.
When planes — even those privately owned — fly into the airport after hours, Mr. Diagostino said the pilots pay for a minimum of three hours of employee time, even if the employee spends one hour at the airport.
“Even if it’s a private plane, they’re notified there is a three-hour minimum charge,” he said.
One suggestion to alleviate having an employee return at night was to have a fourth person who would work a later shift, from 3 to 11 p.m. Mr. Diagostino said that would eliminate much of the overtime.
“That’s just something to look at,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
