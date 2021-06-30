MASSENA — The town has been awarded a $1,785,871 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to rehabilitate the apron at the Massena International Airport.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, made the announcement Tuesday in a press release.
“I am proud to return over $1 million in taxpayer dollars back to the district in the form of this important grant,” she said. “Our local airports are a critical component of North Country infrastructure and tourism. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have on economic growth in the region.”
U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., had announced on May 21 that the Massena International Airport was one of several Upstate New York airports to receive a portion of $21,197,296 in Federal Aviation Administration funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The airport received $98,900 to construct, rehabilitate, modify and expand the airport’s sand and chemical storage building.
Also receiving a portion of that funding were Ogdensburg International Airport — $40,000 to acquire aircraft rescue and firefighting safety equipment and $195,000 to improve airport drainage — and Watertown International Airport — $96,900 to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system and $394,869 to reconstruct the airport apron.
“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York prepares to reopen next week, it is critical that we provide the funding necessary to keep the airports safe and efficient,” Sen. Schumer said in a statement. “I’m proud to deliver this funding for Upstate airports and counties to improve air travel safety and quality, and I will continue to fight to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”
“New York State airports connect our communities to the rest of the world and will play a critical role in getting our local economies back on track,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a statement. “As New York prepares to reopen, this federal investment will help increase airport safety standards, efficiency, and will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said he appreciated the funding that allowed them to maintain and improve the Massena International Airport.
“The United States Department of Transportation has long recognized the need to maintain and improve the Massena International Airport. We think of the DOT as partners as we provide safe and efficient air service in the north country and meeting citizen’s needs to get in and out of the area. Thank you to Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Stefanik for overseeing the DOT and ensuring we receive the infrastructure improvements at Massena International Airport-Richards Field,” he said.
