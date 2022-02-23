MASSENA — Massena International Airport Manager Frank J. Diagostino is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to keep the airport’s status as regional rather than local.
Mr. Diagostino told the Massena Town Board that the airport has five fixed-base aircraft, and the FAA requires at least 10 to maintain regional airport status.
“A week ago, the FAA was questioning the fixed-base aircraft and general aviation. They wanted the number of how many planes we had,” he said.
Not meeting the 10 fixed-base aircraft requirement could mean the airport would become designated as a local airport and it could impact future funding.
“So, we reached out to them, saying, ‘This is what we do at the Massena airport, and we do a lot of other things besides general aviation,’” Mr. Diagostino said.
He said the community has lost a lot of good-paying jobs and that, in turn, means if someone no longer lives in Massena, they don’t fly their planes at the Massena International Airport.
“So, I tried to give them that information. Right now, we changed our fixed-base number to five. We are still coded a regional airport, which we want to be regional. We don’t want to be basic or local, so our funding is still in place,” Mr. Diagostino said. “The funding that’s there, it’s still coming to us. Hopefully down the road it doesn’t affect us.”
Town Board member Thomas C. Miller asked if Massena has an advantage because it has the equipment that would allow a plane to land in adverse weather, a feature not available at other local airports.
Mr. Diagostino said Massena is the only airport in the area that has generator backup systems for the airfield, terminal, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, or ARF, and fuel farm, enabling it to stay open even in the event of a natural disaster.
“So, that was one of the things that I mentioned to them,” he said. “Right now, everything’s status quo. We changed our inventory of what we have for fixed-base aircraft. There could be a lot more conversations if they decide to do that (change the airport designation).”
Mr. Diagostino also reported on the latest Boutique Air figures from the airport.
“The total numbers (of enplanements) for January were 436, so we’ve dropped off quite a bit,” he said. “There’s struggle with the airline, with equipment, and a big struggle with a shortage of pilots. They’re working on that. They supposedly have 12 pilots they’re trying to hire, and they’ve got some equipment issues they need to work on.”
