MASSENA — The Massena Building and Code Enforcement Office has issued revised Certificates of Occupancy to essential businesses.
These new certificates revise the occupancy load of each business, reducing the number of allowed patrons in each essential business at any one time
The revised occupancy load takes into account social distancing guidelines.
Following the recommended guidelines from the CDC and the NY Department of Health are vital to slowing and reducing the spread of Covid-19, a press release from the Massena Emergency Operations Center said today.
“The vast majority of our citizens are doing a great job by following the guidelines, staying home and being safe when they leave for essential reasons. It is time for all citizens to be responsible,” said Timmy J. Currier, in the release.
Massena Chief of Police, Adam J. Love, has directed his staff to step up enforcement to ensure that the NY PAUSE Order is being followed.
“Most of our citizens are doing an excellent job, some however, are choosing to ignore the
rules and orders. It is time for everyone to take this seriously. Compliance, following
guidelines and orders is our preferred way, however, should enforcement be necessary, we are prepared to do so,” Chief Love stated.
The press release also urged people to follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendation to use a cloth face covering when in public.
Please follow this safety recommendation, and for more information, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/
“Time after time, we have reinvented ourselves and built our own future. We are dealing with Covid-19 as a team, and even in uncertain times, it remains crystal clear to me, that the strength of our citizens and their ability to come together is the biggest reason we will prevail,” Mr. Currier said.
Questions on those new requirements can be emailed to: massenaeoc@gmail.com
