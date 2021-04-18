MASSENA — The Massena Jr. Raiders 14U Hockey Team recently earned the right to represent the North Section as a No. 2 seed at the upcoming New York State Amateur Hockey Association Tier 2 State Tournament in Buffalo, April 16-18. The Team went 1-1 during sectional qualifications on the weekend of March 27-28 with their victory over Adirondack in Glens Falls.
Coach Michael J. Trimboli said the team and Massena Minor Hockey are thankful to several sponsors.
“The Jr. Raiders and Massena Minor Hockey would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous donations to help defray the associated cost of this tournament and assisting in making this opportunity possible for the youth players of our community. We truly appreciate your generous support,” he said.
The sponsors include Perras Environmental Companies, An Italian Affair, Massena Savings and Loan, Arconic, Dufrane Realty, Studio 162 Salon, Orvis Street Discount Wine and Liquor, Subway of Massena, United Steel Workers Union Local 420A, Kassian Real Estate, Nationwide Insurance, A Cappione Distributing, Tom Post State Farm Insurance and St. Lawrence Seaway Local 1968.
