The Little League concession stand at Leo Lashomb Field in Massena was destroyed by fire Sunday morning. Provided photo

 Tom Graser

MASSENA — Leon J. Shorette, president of Massena Little League, got a phone call at 4:30 Sunday morning from his predecessor Pete Firnstein telling him that the Little League concession stand at Leo Lashomb Field was on fire.

“It was pretty much done burning by that time,” Shorette said. “It was burned to the ground.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.