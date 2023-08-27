MASSENA — Leon J. Shorette, president of Massena Little League, got a phone call at 4:30 Sunday morning from his predecessor Pete Firnstein telling him that the Little League concession stand at Leo Lashomb Field was on fire.
“It was pretty much done burning by that time,” Shorette said. “It was burned to the ground.”
The building at Springs Park off South Main Street contained everything the league owned.
“It was more than just a concession stand. It had all of our equipment in it. All of our tractors, pretty much anything that had to do with baseball,” Shorette said. “We are at a 100 percent loss as of this morning.”
Shorette said fire officials told him there was so much damage to the building that they could not even start an investigation.
While this year’s local Little League season is over, the organization had kids on the field Saturday starting practice for a “Fall Ball” season, Shorette said.
The fall season has been canceled, he said.
Shorette said he was just starting to assess the monetary loss and said in player equipment alone, there was $75,000 to $100,000.
“That’s not counting the lawn mowers, the tools, the building itself, everything in the concession, sinks, coolers, freezers, food.”
Shorette said they lost more than the equipment in the fire.
“You can’t replace the memories,” he said. “The old signs inside and all the old jerseys from 50 years ago. That’s sad.”
Shorette set up a GoFundMe account to begin raising money at gofund.me/08cc86b3.
“The community seems to be pulling together pretty quickly and we will have the means to build it back up sooner rather than later,” he said.
He said the league does have insurance, but he hadn’t contacted anyone on Sunday.
He said that 225 to 250 kids ages 4 to 12 took part in the season this year.
Shorette became league president last October and just finished his first season.
He said it won’t be his last.
“We are not going to let this stop us,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.