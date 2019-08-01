MASSENA — A weekend of baseball, a home run derby and fireworks are in store starting Friday in Massena.
Massena Little League will be hosting a three-day Massena Rotary Tournament, with games being played at five locations — Alcoa Field, Bushnell Field, North Main Street, and Joe Bennett Field and Leo Lashomb Field at Springs Park.
Massena Little League President Peter Firnstein said 18 teams from around the area will be competing. They’ll be coming from as far away as Watertown, Plattsburgh, Canada and Vermont.
In the 12U tournament, games begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Alcoa Field and Leo Lashomb Field. A full day of games are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, also at Alcoa Field and Leo Lashomb Field. The 12U tournament wraps on Sunday starting with an 8:30 a.m. contest and finishing with a 3:30 p.m. championship game at Leo Lashomb Field.
Friday’s games for the 10U tournament are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Bushnell Field. It’s a full day of games on Saturday, with the first contests starting at 9 a.m., and the final game of the day beginning at 5 p.m. Games will be played at the Joe Bennett and North Main Street fields, with one game scheduled for 1 p.m. at Alcoa Field. Sunday action begins with 8 a.m. contests at the Joe Bennett, North Main Street and Alcoa fields, and wraps up with a 3 p.m. championship game at the North Main Street Field.
In addition to baseball, Saturday will also feature a home run derby under the lights starting at around 8:30 or 9 p.m. at the Leo Lashomb Field. Portable generator lights are brought in for that event. They’re made possible by donations from the U.S. Border Patrol, New York state Department of Transportation, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department and Perras Excavating.
“They light up the field so they can have a night time home run derby. It’s something different for the kids. They seem to enjoy it,” Mr. Firnstein said.
The fun’s not done after the home run derby, though. A fireworks show will light up the sky immediately following the derby.
“It’s really impressive,” Mr. Firnstein said. “The public is welcome to come enjoy the home run derby and fireworks as well.”
Another tournament — the Joel Davis Memorial Tournament — is scheduled for the following weekend in Watertown. Mr. Davis was a state police officer who was killed in June 2017 while responding to a domestic violence incident in the town of Theresa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.