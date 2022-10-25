Waterfront panel seeks more input in Massena

Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee continues to seek public input on proposed projects focused on downtown and the Grasse River. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee continues to seek public input on proposed projects that are part of the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.

Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said it’s an opportunity to comment on specific projects and allocate “funds” using a budgeting tool for projects that are proposed in downtown Massena, focusing on the Grasse River waterfront.

