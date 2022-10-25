MASSENA — Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee continues to seek public input on proposed projects that are part of the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said it’s an opportunity to comment on specific projects and allocate “funds” using a budgeting tool for projects that are proposed in downtown Massena, focusing on the Grasse River waterfront.
“Your participation will help us refine and expand project descriptions as well as prioritize what projects are of greatest importance to the community,” Ms. Chatland said.
Full details of 15 proposals discussed during the meeting can be found online at wdt.me/pyM7dK. They’re broken down into the categories of economic development, recreation, environmental and community development.
Other details about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program can be found at wdt.me/Rfwvem.
Comments can be left at http://wdt.me/rFmFUT, and a budgeting tool to indicate what projects should receive the highest priority can be found at http://wdt.me/6qhSzk. Participants using the budgeting tool receive $10 in “money” to disburse among the projects they think have the most importance.
Ms. Chatland told village trustees the public comment period is an offshoot of a public information session that was held recently. It was led by Robert J. Murphy Jr., senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, the firm contracted by the village to assist the Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.
“They had 15 proposed projects mapped out and a description of the projects that were on the tables, and they gave you fake money. So, you had a chance to go around after they presented some further information about what was proposed for various areas within this study area and put your cash where you think it had the most value,” she said.
Community input was an important part of the process, she said.
“We’re really hoping for a lot of public participation so that you can get a better idea of what people want and what they think we need,” she said.
The village has also received Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from the state, and Ms. Chatland said some of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan’s proposed projects overlap with the DRI.
“Some of the projects are overlapping with the DRI. But, if for some reason one isn’t funded or fully funded under the DRI grant, then the other party can come in and either make up that difference or add to that project. So, it’s pretty cool, especially being involved in the DRI process to see what we have proposed for the downtown, but additionally this specific area in the downtown,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.