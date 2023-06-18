MASSENA — Airports in Massena and Malone have received federal funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
They were among 13 New York airports to receive the funding, which will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety.
The Massena International Airport will receive $966,128 of the $23.5 million to reconstruct taxiway lighting, install a runway vertical/visual guidance system, and reconstruct airfield guidance signs.
The Malone-Dufort Airport will receive $90,640 to conduct or update miscellaneous studies.
The funding was announced Friday by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand.
“This significant federal investment will allow New York’s airports make much-needed improvements and help our local economies take off,” Sen. Schumer said in a prepared statement. “From Buffalo to Binghamton to Syracuse to Long Island, our local airports are gateways to the world, and I am proud to deliver this $23-plus million in federal funding that will give New York travelers the modern facilities they deserve and to help our economies soar and reach new heights.”
“New York’s airports serve millions of travelers each year,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a prepared statement. “They need to be safe, modern, and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth, and that requires continued upgrades. I’m proud to be delivering these funds and I’ll keep fighting for resources to revitalize our airports.”
