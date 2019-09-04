CANTON — A Massena man who told a St. Lawrence County Court Judge Tuesday that he had sex with a 10-year-old child, has avoided a life time sentence for his guilty plea.
Sawyer E. White, 22, of 41 Somerset Ave., stood with his attorney, Richard V. Manning, when he pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Under the indictment White was charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of predatory sexual assault, both felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
The indictment charged on or about August 2018 in the village of Massena, White, who was then 21-years-old, had sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old. The indictment also charges that he repeated the crime against the child in August or September and a third time in September.
Under the count of first-degree rape, the child was under 11 years old, while under the predatory sexual assault charge the crime of first-degree rape was alleged to have been committed against a child younger than 13 years old.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason M. Marx previously told the court that White had a 19-page criminal history with 15 arrests and, if convicted on the predatory sexual assault charges, faced life in prison. He faced a maximum of 25 years in prison on each of the rape counts.
As part of the plea deal, White will be sentenced to seven years in prison with 15 years of post-release supervision. He will be classified registered as a sex offender, be tested for HIV, will have to comply with any orders of protection and $1,425 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment and taken from his prison earnings.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15 and White was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
