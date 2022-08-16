MASSENA — A Massena man was arrested during a traffic stop last week after he was allegedly in possession of more than 250 pounds of cocaine in North Platte, Neb., according to state police there.
Steven Windoloski, 31, was charged by troopers in Nebraska with possession of cocaine — more than 140 grams, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in the Lincoln County, Neb., Jail.
