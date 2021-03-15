POTSDAM — Following an investigation into a Walmart larceny report from Feb. 27, state police arrested a Massena man on tips from the public.
During the alleged larceny, at about 10 p.m. at the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11, a man was captured on store security cameras leaving with merchandise valued at more than $1,000. Additional footage showed the man, now identified as 34-year-old Joseph W. McGregor, leaving the area in a red SUV, according to police.
Mr. McGregor was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Route 11 in DeKalb. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanors, and one count of having a controlled substance not in its original container under state Public Health Law.
Police allege Mr. McGregor was in possession of unspecified quantities of cocaine and Clonazepam during the stop.
He was released on appearance tickets for DeKalb Town Court and Potsdam Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.