MASSENA — A Massena man accused of making a terroristic threat against Massena Police Department officers was released under the supervision of probation following the guidelines set by the bail reform laws that went into effect at the beginning of the year.
The Massena Police Department arrested Damien L. Delfosse, 22, of 250 Hubbard Road, on Tuesday on a warrant issued by Justice Patrick Serguson on Dec. 11.
He was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat after he allegedly made several threats through 911 and the Massena Police Department dispatch, saying he wanted to kill the department’s officers and watch an officer tortured to death.
He was arraigned by Justice Diana Dufresne and released under the supervision of the Probation Department.
