MASSENA — One person is dead and another is in jail after a car accident in the village Saturday.
According to a news release from village police, Blakely S. Houle, 22, of Massena, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving and “numerous” other vehicle and traffic law infractions.
According to the police report, Mr. Houle was arrested following an investigation into a fatal car accident in the village, but police did not provide more details on the victim or the accident.
Mr. Houle was arraigned in front of Judge Joseph W. Brown and remanded into custody at the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
Police said there will be no further information provided at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
