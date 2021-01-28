POTSDAM — Two reported larcenies last year at the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11, have resulted in the arrest of a Massena man this week.
Michael J. Brown, 41, was arrested by state police Tuesday on two warrants issued for the larceny incidents, in February and November. He was charged with two counts of petit larceny.
Police allege Mr. Brown stole four tires from the store on Feb. 23, and was seen on store surveillance cameras. The tires, according to state police, were valued at $167 each. Store employees reportedly attempted to stop him from leaving the store, and observed Mr. Brown leave and load the tires into a Dodge Dakota truck.
Mr. Brown is further alleged to have stole a Ms. Pacman arcade machine, valued at $299, from the store on Nov. 29.
During an investigation into the incidents, Mr. Brown was identified and warrants were secured from Potsdam Town Court. Massena police then located Mr. Brown and turned him over to state police.
He was released on appearance tickets.
