MASSENA — Village police made one arrest this week following what they’ve described as a stabbing and domestic violence incident.
Dillon L. Richie, 28, of Massena, was charged Monday with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
The victim was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time, and no additional information is being released.
