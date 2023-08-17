Massena man charged with attempted gang assault

MASSENA — An 18-year-old Massena man was charged Tuesday with attempted gang assault.
The Massena Police Department charged Timothy F. Trimm with a felony count of second-degree assault, a felony count of second-degree attempted gang assault, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Two juvenile males were also charged with felony counts of second-degree attempted gang assault.
