MASSENA — A Massena man faces several charges related to incidents that took place on Wednesday.
Among them was an attempt to steal a television from the Massena Town Hall conference room, which is located next to the court room and upstairs from the Massena Police Department.
Massena police charged Jon L. Larue, 29, of 68 Sycamore St. with three counts of petit larceny, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday.
Police Chief Adam J. Love said Mr. Larue was able to access the upstairs conference room in the Massena Town Hall and attempted to leave the building with a television. The incident was captured on video by surveillance cameras.
“He took it off the wall and was exiting the building with it,” Chief Love said.
In the process, Mr. Larue allegedly resisted attempts by officers to arrest him, leading to the resisting arrest charge.
“He fought with us,” Chief Love said.
He was also charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a package from a mail box on Woodlawn Avenue, and another count of petit larceny for allegedly stealing bags and bottles from World Class Gym in downtown Massena.
Chief Love said they also charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found in possession of three methylphenidate hydrochloride pills that weren’t in a prescribed bottle. Methylphenidate is used to treat attention deficit disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
“All of this happened in one day,” he said.
Mr. Larue was released on an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.