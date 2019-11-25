Massena man charged with choking woman

NORFOLK — State police on Nov. 17 charged Austin L. Bush, 26, of 30 Fayette Road, Massena, with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing.
Troopers said at 11:12 p.m. on Nov. 16 Mr. Bush punched, kicked and choked a woman, leaving visible red marks on her neck and bruises on both her head and neck.
Norfolk Volunteer Rescue Squad responded and took the woman to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, for medical evaluation.
Mr. Bush was arraigned at Massena Town Court by Justice Joseph W. Brown and was released on his own recognizance.
