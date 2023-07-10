Massena man charged with criminal contempt, harassment

NORFOLK — State police charged a Massena man with violating an order of protection and harassment on Friday.
John M. Gambaccini Jr., 24, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment stemming from an incident that occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday on state Highway 56 in the town of Norfolk.
Police said their investigation determined that Gambaccini was in violation of a stay away order of protection when he arrived at the victim’s residence. They said he became irritated and started yelling at the victim before leaving.
He was arraigned in Louisville Town Court and released under the supervision of probation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.