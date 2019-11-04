BRASHER FALLS — State police on Oct. 25 charged Edward H. Kemison, 33, of 140 Liberty Ave., Massena, with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
Troopers said at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on Route 37C in the town of Brasher Mr. Kemison was stopped for failure to signal a turn. He was found in possession of a small quantity of an unspecified controlled substance.
Mr. Kemison was issued tickets returnable to Brasher Town Court.
