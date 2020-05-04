POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Samuel R. Grant, 31, of Massena, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police allege Mr. Grant was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 56 in the town, and left the scene.
When police located Mr. Grant, they determined he was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.
Under state law, a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
