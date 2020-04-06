MASSENA — State police Saturday arrested Cory C. Blanchard, 41, of Massena, on charges of driving while intoxicated and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, following a pursuit on Highland Avenue.
Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on Highland Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the vehicle entered the east-bound lane of Route 37 traveling west.
The vehicle, operated by Mr. Blanchard, did not pull over on the roadway and continued until it came to a stop in the driveway of 24 Malby Ave., troopers said.
Mr. Blanchard would not submit to a field breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. He was released with appearance tickets for Massena Village Court.
