MASSENA — A Massena man was charged with felony drug offenses following the execution of a search warrant on March 3.
The Massena Police Department reported Monday that they had charged Dean J. Maza, 46, with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic: over four ounces) and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic with intent to sell).
Police executed the search warrant at a residence on Willow Street.
Police said they recovered approximately 6.47 ounces of cocaine as well as $2,410 in U.S. currency.
Mr. Maza was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton without bail.
The Massena Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
