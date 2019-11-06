Massena man charged with felony mischief

BRASHER FALLS — State police on Monday charged Steven D. Laclair II, 27, Massena, with felony third-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment. He was also cited with second-degree harassment.
Troopers said at 8:36 p.m. Oct. 28 at a residence on West Mahoney Road in the town, they responded to a report of a domestic dispute and found that Mr. Laclair became aggressive toward both a male and a female, having shoved the female victim against a truck, pinning her against it, and punching the truck, causing damage.
Troopers said that Mr. Laclair then got in his vehicle and drove toward the male’s truck while the female stood between them, with Mr. Laclair striking the female’s foot with the vehicle. He then left the residence.
Mr. Laclair was arraigned in Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.