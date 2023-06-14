MASSENA — The Massena Police Department charged Dustin J. Lapage, 29, Massena, with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (credit card) and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
He was released on appearance tickets for Massena Town Court.
