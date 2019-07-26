MASSENA — Several agencies responded to the Massena Walmart parking lot on July 24 after a Massena man was allegedly found making methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Village police charged Ryan J. Grimshaw, 36, of 228 Trippany Road with a felony count of second-degree unlawful manufacturer of methamphetamine and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 6:20 p.m. He was allegedly in possession of a one-pot meth lab in his vehicle.
A one-pot meth lab is a bottle filled with chemicals that are used to make methamphetamine. Officials say the one-pot meth labs are extremely dangerous because the chemicals could explode at any moment.
Grimshaw was arraigned in Massena court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, with no bail.
Also responding to the scene were the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency, the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the narcotics unit from the Ogdensburg Police Department.
The state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency team responds to any clandestine drug lab and also crime scenes or potential crime scenes that could have nuclear, biological, chemical, or explosive contamination present.
“At 1812 hours (6:12 p.m.) on July 24th, your Massena Fire Department was called to assist Massena Police Department and the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team at this incident. Your career and volunteer firefighters provided hose-line standby with E-31 while PD dismantled the equipment,” the village of Massena Permanent Firefighters, Local 2220 posted on Facebook the morning of July 26.
