MASSENA — A Massena man faces a misdemeanor assault charge after state police say he hit a woman in the head.
Massena man charged with misdemeanor assault after bar fight
- MASSENA — A Massena man faces a misdemeanor assault charge after state police say he hit a woman in the head. Steven D. LeClair, 30, was charged with third-degree assault after troopers responded on Aug. 20 to an incident at the Jug Tavern on Route 11C in the town of Lawrence, where a fight was in progress. Mr. LeClair left the scene before police arrived. Police said Mr. LeClair went to the Massena state police Thursday and was arrested. He was arraigned in Brasher Town Court, and is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Town Court at a later date.
