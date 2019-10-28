MASSENA — State police charged Mark S. Lefrancois, 51, of 186 East Orvis St., Sunday with felony first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Police said on Friday at the McDonald’s, located at 6098 Route 37 in the town, Mr. Lefrancois passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
Mr. Lefrancois was arraigned in Town Court and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, and is being held without bail due to prior felony convictions.
