Massena man charged with violating order of protection

MASSENA — A Massena man was charged with violating an order of protection Tuesday.
State police charged Charles J. Chapman, 60, with second-degree aggravated harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
MASSENA — A Massena man was charged with violating an order of protection Tuesday.
State police charged Charles J. Chapman, 60, with second-degree aggravated harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
They responded to Larue Road in the town of Massena at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a violation of an order protection complaint. Troopers said their investigation determined that the victim and Chapman have had problems in the past and it was still an ongoing issue. They said Chapman constantly yelled bias profanity, which is in violation of the complete stay away order of protection.
He was arraigned in the Massena Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.